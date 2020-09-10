Fire Alarms Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
Fire Alarms Market
The global Fire Alarms market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Fire Alarms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Alarms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fire Alarms in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fire Alarms manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gentex
Halma Plc
Hochiki Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
Johnson Controls
Robertbosch Gmbh
Siemens Ag
Tyco
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
Cooper Wheelock
Napco Security Technologies
Nittan Company Ltd
Space Age Electronics
Amerex Corporation
Britannia Fire
Safex Fire Services Ltd
Lifeline
Potter Roemer
Fireblitz Extinguisher Ltd
Mueller Co
Waterous
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Heat Alarms
Smoke Alarms
Photosensitive Alarms
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Home Use
