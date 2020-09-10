DHEC Partners with VCOM, Cherokee County School District to Bring Mobile Vaccination Clinic to Students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas (VCOM) and Cherokee County School District to bring school vaccinations to seventh-grade students as part of a pilot mobile vaccination program.

DHEC will use VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit to provide vaccinations to Cherokee County School District seventh-graders who haven’t yet received their required school vaccinations or additional recommended adolescent vaccinations. The mobile clinic will be 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C.

“With COVID-19’s continued widespread presence throughout the state, we need to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, especially our children,” said Kandi Fredere, Upstate Regional Public Health Director for DHEC. “Certain school vaccines are required, regardless of whether your child attends school in-person or virtually, in order to help protect students from preventable illnesses likes mumps, measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough. We’re excited to partner with VCOM and the Cherokee County School District and we hope to expand this mobile vaccination opportunity to other schools in the future.”

A parent or legal guardian should accompany their seventh-grader to the mobile clinic and should bring a medical insurance card or Medicaid card, as well as the student’s most current S.C. Certificate of Immunization Record. The billing process will be explained to the parent at the time of service, and no money will be collected onsite.

“VCOM is dedicated to serving our community, especially during this unprecedented time. Now more than ever, it is essential to ensure we are providing the resources to help individuals keep up with their preventive health practices,” said Alexis M. Stoner, PhD, MPH , Assistant Professor, Discipline Chair for Preventive Medicine and Public Health. “Our faculty, staff, and students are honored to partner with DHEC through the mobile medical unit to help ensure the health and safety of our children and the surrounding communities.”

A hepatitis A vaccine is a new requirement for children for the 2020-2021 school year. Find a list of required and recommend vaccinations for school and child care here.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this resource to the students of the Cherokee County School District and their parents,” said Bessie Westmoreland, Executive Director of Student Services for Cherokee County School District. “This partnership will allow us to better meet the immunization requirements for our students.”

In addition to this pilot mobile vaccine clinic, DHEC provides low-cost vaccinations to eligible children, as provided here. Learn more about school vaccines at scdhec.gov/vaccines.