Global Beacon Market is Expected to Grow at Alarming CAGR of 61.5% from 2020, North America Dominates the Industry
Global Beacon Market 2020-2030: Business Development Strategies and Product Experts Ideas by Industry GiantsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others through the app. Beacon technology is widely adopted in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, travel & tourism, and education owing to its features such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others.
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Beacon Market by Type (Beacon, Eddystone, AltBeacon, and Others), Technology (BLE, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, and Combined Technology), and Application (Retail, Travel Tourism & Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to a report, the global beacon industry size will grow at a tremendous CAGR of 61.5% from 2020.
The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Beacon Market. Detailed analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.
The major companies profiled in the Beacon Market include Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH.
These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Benefits from Beacon Market Report 2020-2030:
o The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Beacon Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.
o Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
o Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
o The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
o The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Beacon Market.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Beacon Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions. The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Beacon Market.
The global beacon market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others.
Key segments analyzed in the research include Type, applications and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
In 2017, based on type, the ibeacon was the dominant segment in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, based on application, retail segment dominated the global market in the same year. By technology, BLE segment accounted for the majority market share of the beacon market.
The Beacon Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
At present, North America dominates this market. In 2017, China registered the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK led the overall beacon market in Europe in 2017. In the same year, the U.S. dominated the North America market.
