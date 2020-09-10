RDP Market Growth Opportunities to 2025 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…
A new market study, titled “Global RDP Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDP Market
The global RDP market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on RDP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RDP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of RDP in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their RDP manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wacker
Akzo Nobel
Dcc
Sanwei
Basf
Shandong Xindadi
Xinjiang Huitong
Dow
Vinavil
Hexion
Ashland
Wanwei
Acquos
Organik
Fenghua
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Sailun Building
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Xinjiang Su Nok
Mizuda Bioscience
Shandong Micron
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
VAE Type
VAE-Veo Va Type
Others
Segment by Application
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder
Dry-mix Mortars
Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
Caulks
Other Applications
