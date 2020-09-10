Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 AT
STREET: PONY FARM ROAD
TOWN: MORETOWN
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 182 PONY FARM ROAD
WEATHER: CLEAR AND DRY
ROAD CONDITIONS: GRAVEL
OPERATOR: JOSHUA CAMPBELL
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WAITSFIELD, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN
VEHICLE MODEL: FRONTIER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED
INJURIES: YES
HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 8th 2020, at approximately 6:20 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State
Police Barracks and Waitsfield Fire Department responded to a reported single
vehicle crash in the vicinity of 182 Pony Farm Road in Moretown. The operator of
the vehicle was identified as Joshua Campbell of Waitsfield Vermont. Campbell
was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment of his
injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that Campbell was traveling south
on Pony Farm Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of the vehicle and
left the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, rolled down an
embankment and flipped on its side. Campbell was pulled from the vehicle before
the vehicle ignited.