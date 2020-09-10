Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303852                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                           

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 AT

STREET: PONY FARM ROAD

TOWN: MORETOWN

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 182 PONY FARM ROAD

WEATHER: CLEAR AND DRY

ROAD CONDITIONS: GRAVEL

 

OPERATOR: JOSHUA CAMPBELL

AGE: 20    

SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WAITSFIELD, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN

VEHICLE MODEL: FRONTIER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED

INJURIES: YES

HOSPITAL: CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 8th 2020, at approximately 6:20 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State

Police Barracks and Waitsfield Fire Department responded to a reported single

vehicle crash in the vicinity of 182 Pony Farm Road in Moretown. The operator of

the vehicle was identified as Joshua Campbell of Waitsfield Vermont. Campbell

was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment of his

injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that Campbell was traveling south

on Pony Farm Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of the vehicle and

left the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, rolled down an

embankment and flipped on its side. Campbell was pulled from the vehicle before

the vehicle ignited.

 

 

 

 

 

