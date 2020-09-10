The United Impact Fund and the California Health Medical Reserve Corps Donate Masks to Ole Health to Fight Covid-19
The Donation is Part of the PRISM Initiative Launched by United Global Alliance to Help Minority Communities Fight the Pandemic.
This donation is so deeply appreciated, as we need to protect our staff and also protect those we serve who are most at risk.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ole Health, a member of California’s Community Clinic Consortium that serves residents of the Napa Wine Country, received a donation of 1,000 respirator masks and 100 gowns to support frontline healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19. The donation was made by the United Impact Fund in partnership with the California Health Medical Reserve Corps (CHMRC).
“This donation is so deeply appreciated, as we need to protect our staff and also protect those we serve who are most at risk,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy. “Useful, life-saving equipment such as this incredibly generous donation of PPE is helping OLE Health continue to provide the high-quality health care our thousands of patients deserve, especially in times of crisis, throughout Napa and Solano counties.”
The United Impact Fund is a relief fund recently launched by United Global Alliance (UNITED), an impact venture firm with a global footprint that addresses sustainability challenges in the fintech, telecom, energy and healthcare sectors. The fund mobilizes philanthropists, foundations, family offices, technology entrepreneurs and community organizations to scale high-impact solutions that empower minorities.
“Ole Health’s staff and network of frontline healthcare workers are working tirelessly to assist at-risk communities, and UNITED is truly honored to support them during these troubling times, first with COVID and now with the wildfires”, said Bachir Diagne, the company’s co-founder and general partner.
The United Impact Fund is part of PRISM (Pandemic Response through Innovation & Scientific Methodology), the company’s a collaborative initiative that addresses urgent needs among vulnerable communities. To date, PRISM has donated over 40,000 respirator masks and gowns to community clinics serving Hispanic and Black communities both in the US and across Africa.
“As the local consortium of community health centers in Napa and Solano Counties, we are glad to be able to help coordinate this effort along with CHMRC and PRISM”, commented Alvaro Fuentes, Executive Director of the Community Clinic Consortium of Contra Costa and Solano Counties. “We know there is a need for these supplies in the community and the ability to combine these needs to a larger acquisition across the region is critical, and we are working with the CHMRC to do that.”
Dan Desmond, the Executive Director of CHMRC and a PRISM advisor, reflected on CHMRC’s partnership with UNITED and Ole Health: “The need for PPE for the community is real and the CHMRC team is addressing those needs with its partners. The PRISM initiative is helping us and the donor community to ensure that quality, timely PPE is available to those that need it most. Ole Health and the Clinic Consortium have been amazing partners continuously supporting these communities through floods, wildfires, and many health events. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to their mission”.
In addition to its healthcare community programs, UNITED is collaborating with investors and technology leaders to build additional impact initiatives in the eSports, fintech and telecom sectors, including a project that advances connectivity and broadband access among minorities and underserved communities.
About UNITED:
UNITED is a diversified American impact venture firm and global venture builder with a presence in 10 countries and a portfolio of 20 companies. The group builds and scales mission-driven ventures and initiatives that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. UNITED operates two Strategic Business Units (SBUs): United Global Alliance, a consortium of growth companies that provide large-scale solutions in the e-government, energy, telecom, financial services, investment and healthcare sectors; and United Global Ventures, a venture studio that builds and scales a portfolio of early-stage companies and startups in the TMT sector (Technology, Media & Telecom).
About the California Health Medical Reserve Corps (CHMRC):
CHMRC is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2013 as a unique version of an MRC focused on digitally driven local health innovation. In direct contrast to ubiquitous public-health arms of tech corporations, CHMRC has on-the-ground understanding of the challenges facing individual counties and health systems. CHMRC’s goal is to utilize its extensive knowledge of California communities and its technology network to address gaps between healthcare and public health while increasing the efficacy of emergency and disaster responses.
About Ole Health:
OLE Health is a community clinic that provides person-centered, high-quality health care for residents of the Napa Valley. Our teams of medical professionals work together to provide patients with the range of services they need, when and where they need them. The clinic’s wide range of treatment programs include Women’s Health Services, Behavioral Health Specialists, Dieticians, Dental Health and more. Ole Health is a member of California’s Community Clinic Consortium of Contra Costa and Solano Counties.
