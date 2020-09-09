Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Fourth District.

At approximately 6:55 pm, in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 20-128-677

At approximately 7:05 pm, in the 100 block of Emerson Street, Northwest, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim attempted to flee but was approached by a second suspect. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 20-128-697

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a silver 2007 Scion TC with DC registration GC1104 and VIN JTKDE2177570219227.

Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.