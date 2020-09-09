Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Fourth District.

At approximately 6:55 pm, in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 20-128-677

At approximately 7:05 pm, in the 100 block of Emerson Street, Northwest, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim attempted to flee but was approached by a second suspect. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 20-128-697

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a silver 2007 Scion TC with DC registration GC1104 and VIN JTKDE2177570219227.

Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

