Suspects Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the 1600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspects threw objects at and assaulted MPD officers at the listed location.

The suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.