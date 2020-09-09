Homicide: 600 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the 600 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:24 pm, members of the Third District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Edward Johnson, of No Fixed Address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

