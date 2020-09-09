Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Issues Executive Order Declaring a State of Emergency due to Severe Weather

September 9, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 9, 2020) – Earlier today, Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the severe windstorm that passed through Utah Monday night and Tuesday morning. 

“This emergency has impacted residents in several counties. We have seen damage to homes, to critical infrastructures and to the environment,” Gov. Herbert said. “Issuing this declaration expedites the use of state resources and federal resources, as they are needed. I am impressed by all the Utahns who are stepping up to clear debris from their homes and neighborhoods. We stand together in our efforts to clean up, rebuild and move forward.”

View the Executive Order here. 

Governor Issues Executive Order Declaring a State of Emergency due to Severe Weather

