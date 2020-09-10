Industry Veteran Ed Larkin Joins Alliant as Vice President, New Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, a leading audience solutions company, today announced that Ed Larkin has joined its Sales team as VP of New Business Development. At Alliant, Ed is responsible for driving and executing new business and service expansion strategies, as well as developing holistic approaches to specific client opportunities.
“With growing demand for our solutions, we sought someone who had an innovative mind-set and a strong desire to deliver customer satisfaction. Ed exemplifies all these traits, and more,” commented Donna Hamilton, SVP of Data Acquisition & Activation at Alliant. “Ed’s deep experience with data, analytics and cooperative databases will add tremendous value to developing new business relationships for Alliant.”
Ed is a veteran of the direct marketing industry and has experience in Sales leadership roles at Acxiom, Millard Group, ALC, and Direct Media. Most recently he was Vice President, Transactional Databases at MeritDirect where he designed and developed a transactional membership co-op for B2B multichannel marketers, growing that business to over 250 members and millions in annual revenue. Prior to MeritDirect, Ed served in various business development and product management roles, supporting top marketers ranging from AOL, 1-800-Flowers, Time4Media and Bass Pro Shops to Neiman Marcus, Ross-Simons, and Rodale.
“I’m thrilled to join Alliant’s team. Their commitment to driving the highest standards of data across the ecosystem is incredibly contagious, so it’s no wonder why leading marketers continue to partner with Alliant.” said Ed Larkin, VP, New Business Development at Alliant. “Alliant has all the necessary ingredients to help brands reach their most relevant consumers across any channel, and I look forward to further strengthening their go-to-market capabilities.”
About Alliant
Alliant is a leading data company trusted by thousands of marketers. We deliver highly predictive custom and on-demand audience solutions across TV, programmatic, social, direct mail and more. The Alliant DataHub—built on billions of consumer transactions, advanced data science and high-performance technology—is the foundation for profit-driven audience solutions.

