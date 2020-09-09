Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Spring Lake in Cherokee County

Cherokee - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Spring Lake at Koser Spring Lake Park starting Sept. 12 to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake is renovated this fall to eliminate carp.

Spring Lake has flooded numerous times in the past several years and brought an influx of rough fish species, including the invasive silver carp. Recent construction work by the City of Cherokee has reduced the risk of future flooding.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Spring Lake. Any number of poles will be allowed, but anglers must stay in site of these lines at all times.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Spring Lake will be in effect from Sept. 12 through Oct. 4. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Nets, dynamite, trotlines, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The DNR will restock the lake next spring.