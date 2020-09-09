Highway 15 resurfacing in Hutchinson starts today (Sept. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The resurfacing of Highway 15 from County Road 115 to Fifth Avenue South in Hutchinson starts today. Travelers will encounter temporary lane and side street closures during paving operations which are scheduled to take two weeks.

A flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone and delays can be expected. Consider alternate routes when possible.

The resurfacing is part of the Hutchinson Main Street project which includes the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South. Also included with the project, a northbound left-turn lane will be constructed at Linden Avenue. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings are being updated along both project areas to make them accessible for all people.

The city of Hutchinson has replaced utilities (sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water) in downtown Hutchinson under Highway 15 during the reconstruction of Main Street.

MnDOT asks everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

