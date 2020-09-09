Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,641 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14, will cause brief traffic delays (Sept. 9, 2020)

LEROY, Minn. — Hwy 56 motorists traveling between Taopi and LeRoy should be prepared for traffic delays from Sept. 14 to the end of October, while crews repave 7.3 miles of Hwy 56 and repair culverts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience short delays on Hwy 56 in Mower County as traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Crews will first remove a layer of asphalt and replace it with new asphalt.

Ulland Brothers is the prime contractor on this $1.6 million project.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14, will cause brief traffic delays (Sept. 9, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.