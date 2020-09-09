Residents encouraged to give feedback on demonstration project in Marshall (Sept. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 and the city of Marshall are looking for community input on a safety demonstration project being installed the week of September 14, 2020 in Marshall.

A median refuge island will be installed at the intersection of Highway 19 and High Street. A median refuge island allows people who walk and bike the ability to cross only one lane of traffic at a time, which shortens the distance for crossing and provides a refuge.

The project will be in place for approximately thirty days. MnDOT and the city of Marshall are asking community members to take time to test the temporary project and provide us with their feedback. A short survey is available at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall. Paper surveys are available at Marshall City Hall at 344 West Main Street in Marshall.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

