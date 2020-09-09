Residents encouraged to give feedback on demonstration projects in Madison (Sept. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 and the city of Madison are looking for community input on two safety demonstration projects being installed the week of September 14, 2020 in Madison.

The two projects being temporarily installed are a median refuge island at the intersection of Highway 75 and Fifth Street and a bump-out at the intersection of Highway 75 and Fourth Street. A median refuge island allows people who walk and bike the ability to cross only one lane of traffic at a time, which shortens the distance for crossing and provides a refuge. Bump-outs also shorten the distance people have to cross.

In addition to the two safety projects, a bike lane will be striped and tested from the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 40 to Eighth Street. A 2013 Safe Routes to School study identified Fourth Street as a key walking route for students. The study also identified the intersection of Highway 75 and Eighth Avenue as a priority for safety improvements.

The projects will be in place for approximately thirty days. MnDOT and the city of Madison ask community members to take time to test both projects and provide us with their feedback. A short survey is available at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy75madison. Paper surveys are available at the Madison city office at 404 Sixth Street North.

