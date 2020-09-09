State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-21

For immediate release: September 9, 2020 (20-164)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk , Communications 360-549-6471

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Patricia Joann Elkin (RN00121327). Elkin failed to comply with an order requiring her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Douglas County

In June 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Tanya L. Jones (NC10090825). Jones diverted controlled substances for her own use.

Grays Harbor County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse James Todd Christian (RN60017541). Christian admitted to working while impaired, using narcotics prescribed to another person, diverting narcotics, and other irregularities. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services found that Christian financially exploited vulnerable adults, thereby barring him from caring for vulnerable adults.

King County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Miriam Njoki Gakunyi Kamau (NC60163112) for five years. Kamau used a resident’s debit card 19 times to withdraw about $18,000.

In June 2020 the secretary of health revoked the credential of home care aide Adrian Manciu (HM60461003). Manciu didn’t adequately supervise a vulnerable adult under his care and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Manciu neglected a vulnerable adult and placed Manciu on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

Pierce County

In July 2020 the Social Worker Program suspended the license of independent clinical social worker Louie G. Hallie (LW00005315). Hallie had a sexual relationship with a former patient.

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Angela Vanessa Nduta Ngugi (NA60775698). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Ngugi neglected a vulnerable adult, placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. She can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In June 2020 the Veterinary Board of Governors vacated the statement of charges issued against veterinarian Laura J. Waters (VT00004179). It was discovered that a procedural error occurred during Water’s answer to the charges.

Spokane County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Tovah J. Laffoon (NA00186867) Laffoon diverted a controlled substance that belonged to a resident of an adult family home Laffoon manages and failed to respond to a Department of Health inquiry about it.

Whatcom County

In June 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program indefinitely suspended the license of Carol Ann Plesha (LH00006856). Plesha voluntarily withdrew from a substance abuse monitoring program violating terms and conditions of her agreed order.