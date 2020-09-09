Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: Could the Coronavirus be with us for the next ten years?

Voip-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB:VPLM)

We will not be able to resume all the same activities we did before the outbreak. Post-pandemic life will be different.” — Emil Malak

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, US, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped090220.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

In his op-ed, Malak articulated why he believes COVID-19 could be with for the next ten years and addressed claims some are making that the virus could be dying out, saying, “These claims are scientifically baseless and in some cases propaganda. COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and dangerous than previous pandemics. The virus has the ability to remain asymptomatic and can also spread through the circulatory system causing long lasting or permanent organ damage. The numbers may be appearing to go down since not everyone is being tested, but the statistics are misleading. We will not be able to resume all the same activities we did before the outbreak. Post-pandemic life will be different.”

Malak also addressed the logistical issues presented with transporting and storing the planned vaccines. “Recently, three companies working on COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech announced their upcoming coronavirus vaccines will require ultra-low storage temperatures. Moderna announced their vaccine requires a temperature of negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit, while the ones from Pfizer and BioNTech need to be stored in negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Mr. Malak warns of the permanent damage COVID-19 could cause for 10% to 20% of patients, “COVID-19 often begins as a mild upper respiratory tract infection that most people seem to recover from. However, between 10% to 20% or more of COVID-19 patients can potentially develop deep lung inflammation, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome which can result in organ damage, organ failure or possibly death.” He points to some studies that show “The virus presents itself with respiratory symptoms then could become a microvascular disease.”

Since the beginning of the outbreak Mr. Malak has been calling for a focus on therapeutics as opposed the greater focus that has been placed on vaccine development. “Our focus should be on developing therapeutic solutions that cure people and save lives.”

Mr. Malak also discussed the affect the pandemic caused by COVID-19 could have on Western Europe, potentially causing many companies to be bankrupt by 2021, “Shopping malls, hotels airlines, international tourism, retail outlets, sports arenas, and sports franchises have already lost an incredible amount of their value, and this is only the beginning.”

