Butterflies are focus of MDC online program for kids on Sept. 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Butterflies go through fascinating changes as they grow from eggs to the beautifully colored insects everyone admires.

Children can learn about the unique life cycles of butterflies in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Little Acorns: Butterfly Magic,” a free virtual program 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss how a butterfly goes from an egg to a caterpillar to a chrysalis before finally emerging as a multi-colored beauty that performs beneficial pollination activities for people. This program is designed for ages 3-6, but is open to all ages. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174085

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.