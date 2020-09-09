Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marion County Judge, Wife Face Felony Charges in Hit-and-Run

(MARION, Ohio) — A Marion County grand jury today indicted a judge and his wife on multiple felony charges in a June hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old man injured.  

Jason Warner, a Marion County Common Pleas judge, and his spouse, Julia Warner, are accused of being involved in a two-vehicle crash during the early hours of June 4 and leaving the scene before authorities arrived.

The Warners are both charged with one count each of complicity to vehicular assault (F3), complicity to tampering with evidence (F3), complicity to vehicular assault (F4) and complicity to leaving the scene of an accident (F4).

The couple will be arraigned at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 in Marion County Common Pleas Court.  

The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Indictments merely contain allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

