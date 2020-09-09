All-Way Stop In Place at SH 176 and FM 1788

ANDREWS COUNTY – An all-way stop condition has been put in place as part of a project to build an overpass to take Highway 176 over FM 1788 in eastern Andrews County. The all-way stop condition is needed for safety as work begins on the overpass.

The project began in March and this is the next major step in the project. The detours in place now are part of the construction phasing necessary for construction of the overpass.

In addition to the overpass and accompanying ramps, drainage work, overhead illumination and signage will be included in the project.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 miles per hour in the work zone. Motorists are asked to obey all warning signs and any flaggers or pilot cars they encounter in the work zone. Likewise, they are required to obey the new all-way stop condition.

The project is scheduled to take to be completed in mid-2022.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of approximatley $14.3 million. The project is being funded by a federal safety program.