Chief Justice O’Connor Delivers State of the Judiciary Address

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address in Columbus using remote technology on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The address will take place as part of the annual meeting of the Ohio Judicial Conference 2020. The conference theme is “Breaking Barriers.”

The State of the Judiciary will be carried live on the Ohio Channel and live-streamed at ohiochannel.org, https://youtu.be/Kn6vFoqFlno, and on the Supreme Court’s website, beginning at 10:25 a.m. EDT.