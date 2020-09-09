Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,623 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice O’Connor Delivers State of the Judiciary Address

Image of Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Image of Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address in Columbus using remote technology on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The address will take place as part of the annual meeting of the Ohio Judicial Conference 2020. The conference theme is “Breaking Barriers.”

The State of the Judiciary will be carried live on the Ohio Channel and live-streamed at ohiochannel.org, https://youtu.be/Kn6vFoqFlno, and on the Supreme Court’s website, beginning at 10:25 a.m. EDT.

 

You just read:

Chief Justice O’Connor Delivers State of the Judiciary Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.