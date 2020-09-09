Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Streamline Health® Reports Second Quarter 2020 Revenues of $2.9 million; ($1.1 million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA ($0.4 million)

/EIN News/ -- Total First Half Fiscal 2020 Revenues of $5.7 million; $2.5 million Net Income; Adjusted EBITDA ($1.0 million)

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2020, which ended July 31, 2020.

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $2.9 million, an increase of approximately 16% compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. SaaS revenue was up $254,000, or 46%, over the same quarter a year ago. The revenue growth during the period was primarily attributable to higher perpetual revenue and new eValuator customers offset by lower professional services revenues which were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recurring revenue comprised 70% of second quarter fiscal 2020 revenue compared to 73% of second quarter fiscal 2019 revenue.

For the first six months of fiscal 2020, total revenue was $5.7 million, up $78,000 compared to the first six months of fiscal 2019. SaaS revenue was up $474,000, or 40%, over the first six months of fiscal 2019. Recurring revenue comprised 72% of revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared to 69% during the prior year period.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was ($1.1 million) as compared to a ($0.6 million) net loss during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Second quarter fiscal 2020 net loss included a $28,000 gain from discontinued operations, in connection with the sale of the Company’s legacy ECM business which closed February 24, 2020, compared to a $1.0 million gain from discontinued operations during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Gain from discontinued operations was offset by loss from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 of $1.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

The company recorded $2.5 million of net income for the six months ended July 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($0.3 million) during the same period of 2019. First half fiscal 2020 net income included a $4.7 million gain from discontinued operations, in connection with the sale of the Company’s legacy ECM business which closed February 24, 2020, compared to a $2.0 million gain from discontinued operations during the first half of fiscal 2019. Gain from discontinued operations was offset by loss from continuing operations for the first six months of fiscal 2020 of ($2.1 million) as compared to ($2.3 million) for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was a loss of ($0.4 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($1.0 million) compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.7 million) during the first six months of fiscal 2019.

“Our admiration and respect for the country’s healthcare workers continues to grow as the effects of the novel coronavirus linger. We remain grateful for their incredible commitment to the health of the communities they serve,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health.

“We are pleased to report incremental growth of our eValuator client base during the period, while our management team continued to successfully control expenses. Our sales team is gaining traction into a robust prospect pipeline and our reseller opportunities are expanding.”

“Even with the continuing negative financial impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on our industry, the progress we are making and the performance we are generating builds our confidence that we are on the right path. With our eValuator automated, cloud-based, pre-bill coding analysis technology, we will lead an industry-wide movement to help healthcare providers improve revenue integrity.”

Highlights from the second quarter ended July 31, 2020 included:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.9 million; SaaS revenue was up $254,000 for the second quarter;
  • Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was ($1.2 million);
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was ($0.4 million);
  • Bookings for the second quarter of 2020 were $2.9 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13708474. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact
Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
Randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    July 31     July 31
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenues:                      
 Systems sales $  215,000     $  111,000     $  215,000     $  332,000  
 Professional services    179,000        203,000        360,000        658,000  
 Audit Services    463,000        354,000        1,007,000        749,000  
 Maintenance and support    1,228,000        1,273,000        2,486,000        2,725,000  
 Software as a service    802,000        548,000        1,663,000        1,189,000  
 Total revenues    2,887,000        2,489,000        5,731,000        5,653,000  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
 Cost of systems sales    125,000        27,000        202,000        91,000  
 Cost of professional services    293,000        462,000        557,000        888,000  
 Cost of audit services    373,000        321,000        733,000        624,000  
 Cost of maintenance and support    182,000        176,000        368,000        303,000  
 Cost of software as a service    379,000        140,000        761,000        247,000  
 Selling, general and administrative    2,284,000        2,402,000        4,576,000        4,823,000  
 Research and development    509,000        660,000        1,193,000        1,249,000  
 Executive Transition Costs    -        140,000        -        140,000  
 Loss on exit of membership agreement    -        -        105,000        -  
 Total operating expenses    4,145,000        4,328,000        8,495,000        8,365,000  
Operating loss   (1,258,000 )     (1,839,000 )     (2,764,000 )     (2,712,000 )
Other expense:                      
 Interest expense    (13,000 )      (70,000 )      (27,000 )      (148,000 )
 Miscellaneous expense    (64,000 )      (103,000 )      (82,000 )      (119,000 )
Loss before income taxes   (1,335,000 )     (2,012,000 )     (2,873,000 )     (2,979,000 )
 Income tax benefit    172,000        356,000        733,000        681,000  
Loss from continuing operations $ (1,163,000 )   $ (1,656,000 )   $ (2,140,000 )   $ (2,298,000 )
Income from discontinued operations:                      
 Gain on sale of discontinued operations    4,000        -        6,013,000        -  
 Income from discontinued operations    104,000        1,406,000        241,000        2,688,000  
 Income tax benefit (expense)    (80,000 )      (358,000 )     (1,576,000 )      (685,000 )
Income from discontinued operations    28,000        1,048,000        4,678,000        2,003,000  
Net (loss) income $ (1,135,000 )   $  (608,000 )   $  2,538,000     $  (295,000 )
                       
Basic Earnings per Share:                      
Continuing operations $  (0.04 )   $  (0.08 )   $  (0.07 )   $  (0.12 )
Discontinued operations    -        0.05        0.16        0.09  
Net (loss) income per share $  (0.04 )   $  (0.03 )   $  0.09     $  (0.03 )
Weighted average number of common shares - basic   30,026,658       19,913,658       29,897,236       19,853,510  
                       
Diluted Earnings per Share:                      
 Continuing operations $  (0.04 )   $  (0.08 )   $  (0.07 )   $  (0.12 )
 Discontinued operations    -        0.05        0.15        0.09  
Net (loss) income per share $  (0.04 )   $  (0.03 )   $  0.08     $  (0.03 )
Weighted average number of common shares – diluted   30,421,473       23,076,807       30,229,595       22,950,923  

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

Assets
    July 31,     January 31,
    2020     2020
Current assets:          
 Cash and cash equivalents $  5,707,000   $  1,649,000
 Accounts receivable, net    418,000      2,016,000
 Contract receivables    1,193,000      803,000
 Prepaid hardware and other current assets    747,000      501,000
 Current Assets from discontinued operations    154,000      1,585,000
Total current assets    8,219,000      6,554,000
           
Non-current assets:          
 Property and equipment, net    101,000      98,000
 Right of use asset on operating lease    473,000      -
 Capitalized software development costs, net    6,263,000      5,782,000
 Intangible assets, net    868,000      1,115,000
 Goodwill    10,712,000      10,712,000
 Other non-current assets    1,611,000      611,000
 Long-term assets from discontinued operations    42,000      6,826,000
Total non-current assets   20,070,000      25,144,000
  $  28,289,000   $  31,698,000
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:          
 Accounts payable $  121,000    $  756,000
 Accrued expenses    1,892,000      1,395,000
 Current portion of term loan    1,071,000      3,872,000
 Deferred revenues    3,149,000      3,593,000
 Royalty liability    1,000,000      969,000
 Other    195,000      -
 Current liabilities from discontinued operations    190,000      5,053,000
Total current liabilities    7,618,000      15,638,000
           
Non-current liabilities:          
 Term loan, net of current portion    1,229,000      -
 Deferred revenues, less current portion    36,000      55,000
 Other liabilities    309,000      -
Total non-current liabilities    1,574,000      55,000
 Total liabilities    9,192,000      15,693,000
           
Stockholders' equity    19,097,000      16,005,000
  $  28,289,000   $  31,698,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

      Six Months Ended
      July 31,
      2020       2019  
Cash flows from continuing operating activities:            
Loss from continuing operations   $  (2,140,000 )   $  (2,298,000 )
 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
 Depreciation      31,000        22,000  
 Amortization of capitalized software development costs      651,000        236,000  
 Amortization of intangible assets      247,000        285,000  
 Amortization of other deferred costs      153,000        136,000  
 Valuation adjustments      31,000        31,000  
 Loss on exit of membership agreement      105,000        -  
 Share-based compensation expense      575,000        429,000  
 Benefit for accounts receivable allowance      (15,000 )      (125,000 )
Benefit for income taxes      (733,000 )      (683,000 )
 Changes in assets and liabilities      (876,000 )      (1,108,000 )
Net cash used in operating activities      (1,971,000 )      (3,075,000 )
Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations      (2,374,000 )      3,164,000  
             
Cash flows used in investing activities:            
 Purchases of property and equipment      (34,000 )      (46,000 )
 Capitalization of software development costs      (1,094,000 )      (1,543,000 )
 Proceeds from sale of ECM assets      11,288,000        -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities      10,160,000        (1,589,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations      -        (335,000 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
 Proceeds from term loan      2,301,000        1,000,000  
 Principal payments on term loan      (4,000,000 )      (298,000 )
 Other      (58,000 )      (14,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities      (1,757,000 )      688,000  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents      4,058,000        (1,147,000 )
 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year      1,649,000        2,376,000  
 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $  5,707,000     $  1,229,000  

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
New Bookings
(Unaudited)

    July 31, 2020
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Systems Sales $  245,000 $  337,000
Professional Services    236,000    414,000
Audit Services    26,000    35,000
Maintenance and Support    283,000    311,000
Software as a Service    2,075,000    2,773,000
Q2 2020 Bookings $  2,865,000 $  3,870,000
Q2 2019 Bookings (1) $  3,603,000 $  4,726,000

      (1)     July 31, 2019 excludes bookings from the ECM business of approximately $180,000 for the three months ended July 31, 2019 and $280,000 for the six months ended July 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation   Three Months Ended July 31,     Six Months Ended July 31,    
    2020       2019       2020       2019      
Loss from continuing operations $  (1,163 )   $  (1,656 )   $  (2,140 )   $  (2,298 )    
 Interest expense    13        70        27        148      
 Income tax benefit    (172 )      (356 )      (733 )      (681 )    
 Depreciation    17        14        31        22      
 Amortization of capitalized software
 development costs		    362        110        651        236      
 Amortization of intangible assets    124        142        247        285      
 Amortization of other costs    78        70        153        136      
EBITDA    (741 )      (1,606 )      (1,764 )      (2,152 )    
 Share-based compensation expense    349        160        613        429      
 Non-cash valuation adjustments    14        16        31        31      
Loss on exit of operating lease    -        -        105        -      
Adjusted EBITDA $  (378 )   $  (1,430 )   $  (1,015 )   $  (1,692 )    
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share:                          
Net loss per common share – diluted $  (0.04 )   $  (0.03 )   $  0.08     $  (0.03 )    
Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $  (0.01 )   $  (0.07 )   $  (0.03 )   $  (0.09 )    
                           
Diluted weighted average shares (2)   30,026,658       19,913,658       29,897,236       19,853,510      
 Includable incremental shares — Adjusted
 EBITDA (3)		    394,815        3,163,149        332,359        3,097,413      
Adjusted diluted shares   30,421,473       23,076,807       30,229,595       22,950,923      
                           
(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for our common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.
(2) Diluted EPS for our common stock was computed using the if-converted method, which yields the same result as the two-class method.
(3) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under an assumption that the Company is profitable during the reported period, which is only applicable for a period in which the Company reports a GAAP net loss. If a GAAP profit is earned in the reported periods, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

Primary Logo

