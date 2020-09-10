The Campaign to Honor the Late Comedian Robin Williams with a Commemorative USPS Postage Stamp Has Begun

We Can't Forget Robin Williams He Was One in a Trillion... 6 years have passed and no other comedian comes even close to the ingeniousness of the late comedian.

Let's remember Robin Williams and by doing so it'll bring a smile to your face and laughter to your heart!” — Bonnie Barchichat

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Comedy Afternoons founder Bonnie Barchichat is launching a letter writing campaign to the USPS to create a Commemorative Stamp for the late comedian Robin Williams. According to the rules for creating this stamp a nominee must be deceased 3 years to qualify so Robin is now gone 6 years and his zany, brilliant brand of humor is missed terribly by those of us who loved seeing him on the stage in the movies and on television. Although we can still see him on reruns it’s just not the same. He was a “Once In A Lifetime” comedian and actor that made an indelible imprint in the minds and hearts of millions throughout the world. He started in stand-up comedy in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the 70’s but his rocket really took off in the 70’s with the launch of the TV show "Mork and Mindy" that ran from ’78 to ’82. He was Mork from Ork. Nanu Nanu were his by words and he had the best improvisational and voice skills of anyone on the planet. He enchanted a world of fans. He went on to be in many movies too numerous to list and garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Best Supporting Actor for "Good Will Hunting", six Golden Globes, and five Grammy Awards. He committed suicide in August of 2014 at age 63 from suffering with Lewy Body Disease.

Let’s give him a stamp so we can continue to smile when we see his happy smiling face that gave the world so many laughs. By writing to the Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee at 475 L’ Enfant Plaza S.W. Room 3300 Washington, D.C. 20260-3501 . Just write his name on a sheet of paper and mail it to the address above, and maybe WE his adoring fans can make it happen! WRITE TODAY!

NANU NANU!