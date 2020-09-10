StevenDouglas Thrives and Expands in Key Markets During A Year Where Recruiting Industry is Plagued with Layoffs

The national recruiting firm continues to grow and will expand its services into U.S. markets including Tampa, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta and South Florida.

We are not just telling our clients to go out there and get top candidates, we are walking the walk and doing it in-house as well.” — Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StevenDouglas, a national search and interim resources firm headquartered in South Florida since 1984, recently announced multiple hires and growth in key markets.

In response to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, many competitors nationally are shuttering offices and cutting employees in 2020. Conversely, StevenDoulgas has quietly and strategically expanded the teams in Tampa, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, and South Florida, increasing the company-wide recruiting and client service teams by 12% since the beginning of Q2. Additionally, as of September, the company’s highly successful Interim Resources division has achieved a consultant deployment level exceeding pre-COVID levels.

This year also included StevenDouglas Named In “America’s Best Recruiting Firms” Recognition, as their reputation and growth received national attention in both Forbes and Hunt Scanlon recruiter firm rankings. This national visibility has supported expanding their existing executive search and interim resource services across high demand specialties in locations where client needs are increasing, despite the effects of COVID-19.

Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas stated, “Our Executive team made a decision early on in the pandemic, that we were going to stay committed to our staff, make sure that they felt safe and supported, and not let anyone go due to the pandemic.” He went on to say, “We also found that there was a unique window of opportunity to add some incredible talent in key markets and to invest for the future. We are not just telling our clients to go out there and get top candidates, we are walking the walk and doing it in-house as well.”

StevenDouglas’ recent new hire announcements include seasoned, established recruiting veterans that have deep connectivity and a broad scope of knowledge and expertise in their respective divisions. The firm has focused on adding experts in the firm’s high-growth areas of expertise including, Information Technology, Supply Chain & Logistics, Finance & Accounting, and General Executive Search. Based on client demand, the firm has recently added over 13 employees across their Tampa, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta and South Florida offices.

“StevenDouglas is successful because we do what’s best for our employees, what’s best for our clients, and what’s best for our community, and that’s how we’ve succeeded for over 35 years.”, stated Steve Sadaka, Founder & CEO of StevenDouglas. He went on to say, “Our people and our culture are what’s most critical to our success and we felt like we had to be there for the team and look for opportunities to add more great people to be prepared for the next market expansion.”

About StevenDouglas:

StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading Search and Interim Resource firms, is a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent and executives for companies since 1984.

The firm has been connecting premier candidates to their client base that spans an array of highdemand disciplines, and a broad range of industries. StevenDouglas is nationally known for search expertise in Finance & Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology, Financial Services, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Supply Chain & Logistics; As well as providing interim resources and staffing for Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources.

StevenDouglas supports companies at any phase, including start-ups, emerging middle-market, and Fortune 500 companies. The firm also has established relationships and a successful track-record with private equity and venture capital firms, as well as family offices. It’s one of the fastest growing recruiting firms in the U.S. with locations across the country, including a presence in Latin America & Canada.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: