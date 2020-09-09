Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on President Donald Trump’s List of Potential Supreme Court Justice Nominees

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute:



“There are few issues of greater importance in the upcoming election than that of potential nominations to the Supreme Court of the United States. President Trump’s record on judicial nominations during his first term has been nothing short of astounding, with a record number of judges dedicated to originalist Constitutional principles nominated and confirmed to the federal judiciary. His list today continues to fulfill his promise to nominate excellent judges who are committed to protecting the freedom of all Americans.”