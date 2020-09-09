Electric (E)-Bus Market Registered CAGR 26.65% Global Business Growth by 2026 | Top Leaders- BYD Motors Inc., Yutong, Proterra., VDL Bus & Coach BV, AB Volvo, Daimler AG

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, Electric (E)-Bus Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.



Electric (E)-bus market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.65% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on electric (E)-bus provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are:

BYD Motors Inc.

YUTONG

Proterra

VDL BUS & COACH BV

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

NFI Group Inc.

CAF

Ebusco

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co.

ANKAI

Blue Bird Corporation

GILLIG LLC

Lion Electric

Tata Motors

ASHOK LEYLAND

Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co.

Olectra Greentech Limited

Golden Dragon

JBM Auto Limited

Iveco

SKODA TRANSPORTATION

among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Report published on Data Bridge Market Research about Electric (E)-Bus Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.

Electric (E)-Bus Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Global Electric (E)-Bus Market Scope and Market Size

Electric (E)-bus market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle range, length of bus, consumer segment, application, battery capacity, power output and component. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Electric (E)-bus market on the basis of propulsion type has been segmented as BEV, FCEV, and PHEV.

Based on vehicle range, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 200 miles, and above 200 miles.

On the basis of length of bus, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into less Than 9 M, 9–14 M, and above 14 M.

Based on consumer segment, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into private fleet operator, and government.

On the basis of application, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into intercity, and intracity.

Based on battery capacity, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 400 kWh, and above 400 kWh.

On the basis of power output, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 250 Kw, and above 250 Kw.

Electric (E)-bus has also been segmented on the basis of component into motor, battery, and fuel cell stack.

Key Insights of the Report:

Macro Indicator Analysis of Electric (E)-Bus Market

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Electric (E)-Bus Market ? What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market? Which are the leading segments of the global market? How will the global market advance in the coming years? What are the main strategies adopted in the global market? What is the nature of competition in the global market? What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period? Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era? What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Electric (E)-Bus Market.



To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Electric (E)-Bus Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Electric (E)-Bus Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Electric (E)-Bus Market.

