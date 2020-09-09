Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Robust Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Summary vs. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (where applicable)

  • Revenue was $77.1 million compared to $78.7 million.
  • Gross margin was 49.0% compared to 49.6%.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million or $0.05 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.0 million compared to $30.6 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin remaining at 38.9%.
  • Net debt2 of $395.3 million and total available liquidity of $43.5 million as of July 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

“As our third quarter results demonstrate, we continue to navigate the evolving impacts of COVID-19 from a position of strength, which is a testament to our great employees, the resiliency of our business model and our highly variable cost structure,” said Bruce Young, CEO of CPH. “Despite some softness in a few of our markets caused by COVID-19, we kept revenue and Adjusted EBITDA essentially flat, while continuing to grow our concrete waste management services business by double-digits. Our team is very proud of this robust performance during an obviously challenging macro environment.

“In addition, our 38.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong and was driven by our experienced team's ability to control the roughly 70% variable nature of our cost structure, as well as the proactive measures we took across the organization to rationalize expenses. This was accomplished while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet. We reduced net debt by $17.5 million during the third quarter and had access to $43.5 million of total liquidity at the end of the third quarter. Our healthy operating cash flow and no near-term debt maturities has us continuing to feel comfortable with our liquidity during these uncertain times.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about the demand environment for the remainder of our fiscal year. Our diversified revenue exposure creates opportunities for growth, particularly in areas where we’re currently experiencing incremental market share gains, like concrete waste management and residential construction. We look forward to our continued execution in these areas of opportunity while appropriately balancing debt paydown with investment opportunities that support the long-term growth of the business.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $77.1 million compared to $78.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The slight decline was due to lower revenue in the U.K. Operations segment as a result of the continued lingering effect of COVID-19, which drove substantial curtailment of business operations during April and into May. This was mostly offset by 18% growth in the U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $37.8 million compared to $39.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 49.0% compared to 49.6% in the year-ago quarter. The small decline in gross margin was primarily driven by the U.K. Operations segment, which realized lower gross margin as a result of the continuing impacts from COVID-19.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 declined to $27.0 million compared to $28.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The primary driver of the decrease year-over-year is due to lower amortization of intangible assets expense.

Net income available to common shareholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $2.5 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $30.0 million compared to $30.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained consistent at 38.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

At July 31, 2020, the Company had net debt of $395.3 million and total available liquidity of $43.5 million. Net debt improved by $17.5 million from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the third fiscal quarter increased slightly to $58.6 million compared to $58.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Modest organic growth in many of our markets was mostly offset by COVID-19 driven declines in certain other markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $22.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the third fiscal quarter was $9.2 million compared to $12.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was largely attributable to the lingering effect of COVID-19, which drove substantial curtailment of business operations during April and into May. While COVID-19 economic restrictions continued to affect this segment in a more limited manner throughout the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the impact had lessened considerably on a year-over-year basis by July. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million compared to $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to the decline in revenue.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the third fiscal quarter increased 18% to $9.4 million compared to $8.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to robust organic growth, pricing improvements, new product offerings, and continuing momentum in newer branch locations established over the last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third fiscal quarter increased 34% to $4.8 million compared to $3.6 million over the year-ago quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to the strong revenue growth and leveraging scale.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

As previously reported in its second quarter earnings release, CPH believes it is currently well-positioned to navigate the current COVID-19 environment and is fully prepared to leverage an economic recovery. Given the heightened uncertainty about the duration and timing of the economic recovery associated with the pandemic, on May 11, 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 guidance provided in January 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our investors on our outlook when appropriate.

_______________
1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure.
2 Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a discussion of the definition of net debt and a reconciliation to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter results.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13708502

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 30, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13708502

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 28 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 location in the U.K.  For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results

As a result of the business combination between our predecessor, Industrea Acquisition Corp., and the private operating company formerly called Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (the “Business Combination”), the Company is the acquirer for accounting purposes and CPH is the acquiree and accounting predecessor. The Company’s financial statement presentation distinguishes the Company’s presentations into two distinct periods, the period up to the Business Combination closing date (labeled “Predecessor”) and the period including and after that date (labeled “Successor”). The Business Combination was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting, and the Successor financial statements reflect a new basis of accounting that is based on the fair value of the net assets acquired. As a result of the application of the acquisition method of accounting as of the effective time of the Business Combination, the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements include a black line to distinguish the results for Predecessor and Successor reporting entities shown, as they are presented on a different basis and are therefore, not comparable.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, and realize the expected benefits from the acquisition of Capital Pumping; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management also uses this non-GAAP financial measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, determining incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in quarterly and annual financial reports prepared for the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and in comparing the Company’s financial results with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other income, net, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not pro forma for acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented.

See “Non-GAAP Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and net debt differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

As the underlying business and financial results of the Successor and Predecessor entities are expected to be largely consistent, excluding the impact on certain financial statement line items that were impacted by the Business Combination, management has combined the first quarter 2019 results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for comparability in certain tables below. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables below present the non-GAAP combined results for the first quarter of 2019.

Contact:

Company:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497		 Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gatewayir.com
   

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  Successor     Successor  
  July 31,     October 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020     2019  
ASSETS              
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,131     $ 7,473  
Trade receivables, net   44,365       45,957  
Inventory   5,339       5,254  
Income taxes receivable   4,766       697  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,631       3,378  
Total current assets   63,232       62,759  
               
Property, plant and equipment, net   305,896       307,415  
Intangible assets, net   192,228       222,293  
Goodwill   223,565       276,088  
Other non-current assets   1,782       1,813  
Deferred financing costs   814       997  
Total assets $ 787,517     $ 871,365  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Revolving loan $ 12,990     $ 23,555  
Term loans, current portion   20,888       20,888  
Current portion of capital lease obligations   95       91  
Accounts payable   5,910       7,408  
Accrued payroll and payroll expenses   11,183       9,177  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   21,493       28,106  
Income taxes payable   1,348       1,153  
Deferred consideration   -       1,708  
Total current liabilities   73,907       92,086  
               
Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs   348,183       360,938  
Capital lease obligations, less current portion   405       477  
Deferred income taxes   69,257       69,049  
Total liabilities   491,752       522,550  
               
               
Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019   25,000       25,000  
               
Stockholders' equity              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 58,200,084 and 58,253,220 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively   6       6  
Additional paid-in capital   354,696       350,489  
Treasury stock   (131 )     -  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,008       (599 )
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings   (84,814 )     (26,081 )
Total stockholders' equity   270,765       323,815  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 787,517     $ 871,365  
               

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

                                          S/P Combined  
  Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    Three Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through July 31, 2019     November 1, 2018 through
December 5, 2018 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		 
                                               
Revenue $ 77,131     $ 78,655     $ 225,111     $ 174,613     $ 24,396     $ 199,009  
Cost of operations   39,330       39,665       123,295       98,396       14,027       112,423  
Gross profit   37,801       38,990       101,816       76,217       10,369       86,586  
Gross margin   49.0 %     49.6 %     45.2 %     43.6 %     42.5 %     43.5 %
                                               
General and administrative expenses   26,954       28,159       79,941       63,693       4,936       68,629  
Goodwill and intangibles impairment   -       -       57,944       -       -       -  
Transaction costs   -       176       -       1,458       14,167       15,625  
Income (loss) from operations   10,847       10,655       (36,069 )     11,066       (8,734 )     2,332  
                                               
Interest expense, net   (8,364 )     (9,843 )     (26,632 )     (24,753 )     (1,644 )     (26,397 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -       (16,395 )     (16,395 )
Other income, net   36       28       139       59       6       65  
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,519       840       (62,562 )     (13,628 )     (26,767 )     (40,395 )
                                               
Income tax expense (benefit)   (462 )     (1,922 )     (3,829 )     (3,115 )     (4,192 )     (7,307 )
Net Income (loss)   2,981       2,762       (58,733 )     (10,513 )     (22,575 )     (33,088 )
                                               
Less preferred shares dividends   (489 )     (456 )     (1,432 )     (1,159 )     (126 )     (1,285 )
Less undistributed earnings allocated to preferred shares   -       -       -       -       -       -  
                                               
Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,492     $ 2,306     $ (60,165 )   $ (11,672 )   $ (22,701 )   $ (34,373 )
                                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                              
Basic   52,782,663       49,940,411       52,752,884       37,155,182       7,576,289          
Diluted   55,892,193       53,122,690       52,752,884       37,155,182       7,576,289          
                                               
Net (loss) income per common share                                              
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ (1.14 )   $ (0.31 )   $ (3.00 )        
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.05     $ (1.14 )   $ (0.31 )   $ (3.00 )        
                                               

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

                            S/P Combined  
    Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through
July 31, 2019 		    November 1, 2018 through
December 5, 2018		     Nine months
Ended July 31,
2019 		 
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (58,733 )   $ (10,513 )   $ (22,575 )   $ (33,088 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                                
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     57,944       -       -       -  
Depreciation     19,537       14,125       2,060       16,185  
Deferred income taxes     92       (2,983 )     (4,355 )     (7,338 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     3,094       1,385       152       1,537  
Write off deferred debt issuance costs     -       -       3,390       3,390  
Amortization of debt premium     -       -       (11 )     (11 )
Amortization of intangible assets     25,290       22,235       653       22,888  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,207       1,986       27       2,013  
Prepayment penalty on early extinguishment of debt     -       -       13,004       13,004  
(Gain)/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment     (944 )     420       (166 )     254  
Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amounts established in purchase accounting     (526 )     -       -       -  
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):                                
Trade receivables, net     1,668       (4,346 )     485       (3,861 )
Inventory     (63 )     (143 )     (294 )     (437 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (3,520 )     (4,209 )     (1,283 )     (5,492 )
Income taxes payable, net     (3,899 )     (279 )     203       (76 )
Accounts payable     (1,489 )     (7,666 )     (654 )     (8,320 )
Accrued payroll, accrued expenses and other current liabilities     10,826       (8,587 )     17,280       8,693  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     53,484       1,425       7,916       9,341  
                                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (36,658 )     (29,700 )     (503 )     (30,203 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     6,392       1,546       364       1,910  
Cash withdrawn from Industrea Trust Account     -       238,474       -       238,474  
Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - CPH acquisition     -       (449,434 )     -          
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (30,266 )     (239,114 )     (139 )     (239,253 )
                                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                                
Proceeds on long term debt     -       417,000       -       417,000  
Payments on long term debt     (15,666 )     (9,747 )     -       (9,747 )
Proceeds on revolving loan     206,420       161,123       4,693       165,816  
Payments on revolving loan     (217,162 )     (128,932 )     (20,056 )     (148,988 )
Redemption of common shares     -       (231,415 )     -       (231,415 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     -       (23,708 )     -       (23,708 )
Payments on capital lease obligations     (67 )     (56 )     (7 )     (63 )
Purchase of treasury stock     (131 )     -       -       -  
Issuance of preferred shares     -       25,000       -       25,000  
Payment of underwriting fees     -       (8,050 )     -       (8,050 )
Payment of contingent consideration established in purchase accounting     (1,161 )     -       -       -  
Proceeds on exercise of rollover incentive options     -       1,370       -       1,370  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (27,767 )     202,585       (15,370 )     187,215  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash     1,207       (3,183 )     (70 )     (3,253 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash     (3,342 )     4,525       (7,663 )     (3,138 )
Cash:                                
Beginning of period     7,473       4       -       -  
End of period   $ 4,131     $ 4,529     $ 958     $ 4,529  
                                 

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Revenue

    Successor     Change  
(in thousands)   Three Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    Three Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		      $     %  
Revenue                                
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 58,644     $ 58,354     $ 290       0.5 %
U.K. Operations     9,208       12,492       (3,284 )     -26.3 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     9,390       7,967       1,423       17.9 %
Corporate     625       626       (1 )     -0.2 %
Intersegment     (736 )     (784 )     48       -6.1 %
    $ 77,131     $ 78,655     $ (1,524 )     -1.9 %


                            S/P Combined                  
    Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)     Change  
(in thousands)   Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through
April 30, 2019 		    November 1, 2018 through
December 5, 2018 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		      $     %  
Revenue                                                
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 171,209     $ 124,969     $ 16,659     $ 141,628     $ 29,581       20.9 %
U.K. Operations     28,294       30,996       5,143       36,139       (7,845 )     -21.7 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     25,978       18,806       2,628       21,434       4,544       21.2 %
Corporate     1,875       1,634       242       1,876       (1 )     -0.1 %
Intersegment     (2,245 )     (1,792 )     (276 )     (2,068 )     (177 )     8.6 %
    $ 225,111     $ 174,613     $ 24,396     $ 199,009     $ 26,102       13.1 %
                                                 

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA

    Successor     Change  
(in thousands)   Three Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    Three Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		      $     %  
Adjusted EBITDA                                
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 21,170     $ 22,029     $ (859 )     -3.9 %
U.K. Operations     3,397       4,278       (881 )     -20.6 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     4,846       3,628       1,218       33.6 %
Corporate     625       625       -       0.0 %
    $ 30,038     $ 30,560     $ (522 )     -1.7 %


                            S/P Combined                  
    Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)     Change  
(in thousands)   Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through
July 31, 2019 		    November 1, 2018 through
December 5, 2018 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		      $     %  
Adjusted EBITDA                                                
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 54,338     $ 36,707     $ 7,627     $ 44,334     $ 10,004       22.6 %
U.K. Operations     8,524       9,706       1,396       11,102       (2,578 )     -23.2 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     12,650       8,309       388       8,697       3,953       45.5 %
Corporate     1,875       1,633       177       1,810       65       3.6 %
    $ 77,387     $ 56,355     $ 9,588     $ 65,943     $ 11,444       17.4 %
                                                 

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Performance

(dollars in millions)   Revenue       Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA1     Capital Expenditures     Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures  
                                         
Q1 2017   $ 46     $ (6 )   $ 14     $ 4     $ 9  
Q2 2017   $ 51     $ 3     $ 16     $ 3     $ 13  
Q3 2017   $ 55     $ 4     $ 18     $ 1     $ 18  
Q4 2017   $ 60     $ 1     $ 20     $ 14     $ 6  
Q1 2018   $ 53     $ 18     $ 16     $ 7     $ 9  
Q2 2018   $ 56     $ 5     $ 18     $ 1     $ 17  
Q3 2018   $ 66     $ 5     $ 22     $ 11     $ 11  
Q4 2018   $ 68     $ 1     $ 22     $ 9     $ 13  
Q1 2019   $ 58     $ (26 )   $ 17     $ 11     $ 6  
Q2 2019   $ 62     $ (10 )   $ 18     $ 13     $ 5  
Q3 2019   $ 79     $ 3     $ 31     $ 4     $ 27  
Q4 2019   $ 84     $ 1     $ 30     $ 5     $ 25  
Q1 2020   $ 74     $ (3 )   $ 24     $ 20     $ 4  
Q2 2020   $ 74     $ (59 )   $ 24     $ 4     $ 20  
Q3 2020   $ 77     $ 3     $ 30     $ 6     $ 24  
                                         

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

                                            S/P Combined  
    Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)  
(dollars in thousands)   Three Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    Three Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through
July 31, 2019 		    November 1, 2018
through
December 5, 2018		     Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		 
Consolidated                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 2,981     $ 2,762     $ (58,733 )   $ (10,513 )   $ (22,575 )   $ (33,088 )
Interest expense, net     8,364       9,843       26,632       24,753       1,644       26,397  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (462 )     (1,922 )     (3,829 )     (3,115 )     (4,192 )     (7,307 )
Depreciation and amortization     14,665       16,477       44,827       36,984       2,713       39,697  
EBITDA     25,548       27,160       8,897       48,109       (22,410 )     25,699  
Transaction expenses     -       176       -       1,458       14,167       15,625  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -       -       16,395       16,395  
Stock based compensation     1,357       1,625       4,208       1,986       -       1,986  
Other expense (income)     (36 )     (28 )     (139 )     (59 )     (6 )     (65 )
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     -       -       57,944       -       -       -  
Other adjustments     3,169       1,627       6,477       4,861       1,442       6,303  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 30,038     $ 30,560     $ 77,387     $ 56,355     $ 9,588     $ 65,943  
                                                 
U.S. Concrete Pumping                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 865     $ 1,432     $ (45,925 )   $ (11,532 )   $ (25,252 )   $ (36,784 )
Interest expense, net     7,620       9,046       24,448       22,758       1,154       23,912  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (368 )     (2,482 )     (4,505 )     (3,414 )     (2,102 )     (5,516 )
Depreciation and amortization     9,745       9,938       29,893       21,471       1,635       23,106  
EBITDA     17,862       17,934       3,911       29,283       (24,565 )     4,718  
Transaction expenses     -       1,458       -       1,458       14,167       15,625  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -       -       16,395       16,395  
Stock based compensation     1,357       1,625       4,208       1,986       -       1,986  
Other expense (income)     1       (26 )     (16 )     (57 )     (6 )     (63 )
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     -       -       43,500       -       -       -  
Other adjustments     1,950       1,038       2,735       4,037       1,636       5,673  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,170     $ 22,029     $ 54,338     $ 36,707     $ 7,627     $ 44,334  
                                                 
U.K. Operations                                                
Net income (loss)   $ (20 )   $ 999     $ (16,868 )   $ 230     $ 158     $ 388  
Interest expense, net     744       796       2,184       1,994       490       2,484  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (61 )     354       333       60       49       109  
Depreciation and amortization     2,052       2,864       6,313       7,161       890       8,051  
EBITDA     2,715       5,013       (8,038 )     9,445       1,587       11,032  
Transaction expenses     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Stock based compensation     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other expense (income)     (37 )     -       (123 )     -       -       -  
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     -       -       14,444       -       -       -  
Other adjustments     719       (735 )     2,241       261       (191 )     70  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,397     $ 4,278     $ 8,524     $ 9,706     $ 1,396     $ 11,102  
                                                 

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (continued)

                                            S/P Combined  
    Successor     Predecessor     (non-GAAP)  
(dollars in thousands)   Three Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    Three Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		    Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2020 		    December 6, 2018 through
July 31, 2019 		    November 1, 2018
through
December 5, 2018		     Nine Months
Ended July 31,
2019 		 
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services                                          
Net income (loss)   $ 1,679     $ 321     $ 2,904     $ (65 )   $ 2,009     $ 1,944  
Interest expense, net     -       1       -       1       -       1  
Income tax expense (benefit)     6       8       245       (20 )     (1,784 )     (1,804 )
Depreciation and amortization     2,661       3,257       8,000       7,832       163       7,995  
EBITDA     4,346       3,587       11,149       7,748       388       8,136  
Transaction expenses     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Stock based compensation     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other expense (income)     -       (2 )     -       (2 )     -       (2 )
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other adjustments     500       43       1,501       563       -       563  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,846     $ 3,628     $ 12,650     $ 8,309     $ 388     $ 8,697  
                                                 
Corporate                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 457     $ 10     $ 1,156     $ 854     $ 510     $ 1,364  
Interest expense, net     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (39 )     198       98       259       (355 )     (96 )
Depreciation and amortization     207       418       621       520       25       545  
EBITDA     625       626       1,875       1,633       180       1,813  
Transaction expenses     -       (1,282 )     -       -       -       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Stock based compensation     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other expense (income)     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Goodwill and intangibles impairment     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other adjustments     -       1,281       -       -       (3 )     (3 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 625     $ 625     $ 1,875     $ 1,633     $ 177     $ 1,810  
                                                 

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt

    January 31,     April 30,     July 31,     Change in Net  
(in thousands)   2020     2020     2020     Debt Q2 to Q3  
Term loan outstanding   $ 396,871     $ 391,650     $ 386,427     $ (5,223 )
Revolving loan draws outstanding     38,661       39,211       12,990       (26,221 )
Less: Cash     (2,636 )     (18,048 )     (4,131 )     13,917  
Net debt    $ 432,896      $ 412,813      $ 395,286      $ (17,527 )
                                 

