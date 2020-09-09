Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ABM Industries to Participate in the CL King Best Ideas Conference on September 16th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that the Company will participate in the CL King Best Ideas Conference, to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020.

The Company's discussion is scheduled to begin at 10:15 AM (ET) on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. A live audio webcast may be accessed in the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com, and an archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

