Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market Is Expected to Reach USD 42.68 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Autologous Cell Therapy Market by Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Chondrocytes), Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global autologous cell therapy market is expected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 42.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.00% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The primary determinants attributing to the growth of the autologous cell therapy business are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, a blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and others. An increase in the population undergoing severe conditions is also generating a requirement for market growth. Autologous cell therapy is increasing due to the moderate risk of complexities connected with autologous treatment. Other factors expected to propel the market are the affordability, enhanced survival rate of patients, no chance of graft-versus-host diseases, and no obligation to identify an HLA-matched donor.

Autologous cell therapy (ACT) is an innovative therapeutic intervention that employs an individual’s cells, that are cultured and extended outside the body, and reintroduced into the donor. The advantages of the autologous cell therapy approach include minimizing risks from systemic immunological reactions and bio-incompatibility. Also, disease transmission related with cells or grafts that are not cultivated from the individual gives added benefits. So far, this kind of treatment has been utilized successfully to help counteract chronic inflammation, bioengineer skin substitutes, wound healing, treat burns and pressure ulcers, and enhance postoperative healing. The therapy is recognized as a safer and effective technology compared with the existing transplant technologies, such as xenotransplants and allogeneic. Autologous transplants promote in mitigation of risks connected with disease transmission, bio-incompatibility, and immunological reactions. The increasing frequencies of fatality and morbidity of cancer and ample funding from the government, as well as many private facilities in order to restrict the growth of cancer, has currently made the procedure for cancer the topmost priority. The growth of widespread diseases and a large number of stem cell helpers are the critical factors propelling the demand of the market. Autologous stem cell therapy technology (a form of regenerative cell therapy) changes treatments by launching several new therapies. Its range is vast and promising for the future despite challenges. It is a unique therapeutic platform improving in the field of regenerative medication. It is acknowledged as an effective and safer technology. And it also serves as an internal repairing system. Hence the number of therapies based on stem cells is comparatively higher.

The cost of the processing is not affordable; however, this mode of treatment will undoubtedly experience extensive market growth by the intervention of government organizations. There are several investments and endowments done to the research facilities by the private and public sectors promoting the growth of the research facilities. Moreover, the increasing incidence of complicated diseases and the advancement of technology will drive the segment's demand.



Key players operating in the global autologous cell therapy market include Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Vericel Corp., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. To gain a significant market share in the global autologous cell therapy market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In August 2019, Bayer acquired BlueRock Therapeutics in order to maintain its situation in the market for cell therapy. BlueRock Therapeutics is a U.S. corporation that relies on established successful pluripotent stem cell preparations for cell therapy development. Numerous companies are formulating an entry into space through the Manufacturing Organization and Contract Development business model.

In April 2019, apceth Biopharma GmbH was acquired by Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. in order to extend its global footprint in the CDMO market for gene and cell therapeutics production.

The Merger and Acquisition deal between CSL Behring and Calimmune Inc. took effect in August 2017. It will offer CSL Behring with Calimmune's pre-clinical asset, CAL-H, an HSC gene therapy for sickle cell disease therapy and β-thalassemia. It complements CSL Behring's current product portfolio and extensive expertise in hematology.

Bone marrow segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.38% in the year 2019

The source segment includes bone marrow, epidermis, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells and chondrocytes. Bone marrow segment held the largest market share of 23.38% in the year 2019. Bone marrow is the hub for most stem cells, and extensive research and development activities for bone marrow-derived stem cells promote market growth.

Cancer segment dominated the market and valued at USD 1.82 billion in the year 2019

The application segment includes cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, wound healing, orthopedic, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases. Cancer segment dominated the market and valued at USD 1.82 billion in the year 2019. The primary source of stem cells is embryonic stem cells for therapeutic targets due to their large totipotency and indefinite lifespan. These advantages are expected to propel the growth of the market in fatal therapeutic areas.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Autologous Cell Therapy Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global autologous cell therapy market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to show the largest share in the autologous cell therapy product over the forecast period. The United States is a significant contributor to crucial market merchants and research businesses established in the country. The region has numerous pipeline designs that are promoting the market requirement. In June 2019, Celgene and Evotec SE extended their collaboration to incorporate a new iPSC, which now targets toward the betterment of disease-modifying procedures for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.

About the report:

The global autologous cell therapy market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

