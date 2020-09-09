Child Abuse Activist Releases Inspiring Book About His Triumph After Incredible Trauma - Released TODAY!

Keith Edmonds at 4 years old. Keith Edmonds at 7 years old. Scars: Leaving Pain in the Past, by Keith Edmonds - Book Cover Photo

Keith Edmonds is a man who has been through hell after abuse and can now inspire and help others sort their way through their own personal trauma to find peace.

This is the cumulation of my childhood's horrible abuse and the life lessons and hard recovery that came after it. I'm so grateful for the chance to share with other people who may be in pain today.” — Keith Edmonds

MT. JULIET, TN, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis: 'Scars: Leaving Pain in the Past' by Keith Edmonds -A raw, unflinching memoir about how one man overcame the scars of a life-altering, horrific night at the hands of his unthinkably cruel child abuser. The almost-fatal burns to his face happened when he was 1 year old, but at 43 years old today - and after eight years of sobriety and countless demons fought and slayed - he's a man who has been through hell and can now inspire and help others sort their way through their own personal trauma to find peace.



Child abuse survivor, recovering addict and speaker, Keith Edmonds’ life has been one of great hardships and successes. His life was forever changed when at 14 months old, his crying upset his mother's boyfriend so much, he stormed into Keith's room, picked him up and held his face to an electric heater. Left with horrific third-degree burns and clinging to life, he miraculously survived but was left scarred for life.

In his new book "Scars: Leaving Pain in the Past," Edmonds recounts his harrowing experiences of child abuse and the devastating impact it had on his life, including broken relationships, addiction, and thoughts of suicide. Against all odds, he fought to turn his life around and became an advocate for others to do the same.

In his unlikely story of redemption, Edmonds’ not only inspires, but teaches readers to use their scars, emotional and physical, as the fuel to reach their full potential. Keith helps readers realize making the daily choice to unlearn old, toxic habits is the path to life transformation. He gives them specific techniques to help create a healthy mindset, overcome depression, anxiety and/or substance abuse.

Edmonds is a nationally recognized child abuse survivor advocate, keynote speaker and founder of the Keith Edmonds Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering child abuse victims to become survivors. Edmonds has been featured in People, Inside Edition, CBS, and CNN and as an expert resource for various anti-child abuse groups.

Now, at 43 years old and eight years of sobriety later, Edmonds will release "Scars: Leaving Pain in the Past" Sept. 9, 2020; the date commemorates both his birthday as well as eight years of sobriety. The book is available online at all major retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Keith’s website. Visit KeithEdmonds.com to learn more about his story and upcoming events.

