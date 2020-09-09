Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
33rd Straight Day with COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1 Percent

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the 33rd straight day that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.91 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New York State's infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Governor Cuomo said. "And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don't do many tests, you won't find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that's accurate because we're testing more than anyone else."

 

The governor also announced the New York State Department of Financial Services has taken action to extend emergency regulations requiring New York health insurers to waive cost-sharing associated with emergency room visits, in-network telehealth visits, in-network outpatient provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and in-network laboratory tests when the purpose of the visit or test is to diagnose COVID-19, and waiving cost-sharing for in-network telehealth services for any healthcare service covered under a policy, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment until November 9, 2020. The extension of these emergency regulations ensures that cost-sharing is not a barrier to COVID-19 testing and in-network telehealth services for New Yorkers. Governor Cuomo first announced the State's directive requiring New York insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and telehealth services in March.

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 969 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 463 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 53
  • Hospital Counties - 34
  • Number ICU - 121 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 75,539 (+36)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,370

 

Of the 63,230 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

1.3%

0.7%

Central New York

1.1%

0.6%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.9%

0.6%

Long Island

1.0%

1.5%

1.8%

Mid-Hudson

1.2%

1.5%

1.3%

Mohawk Valley

1.1%

0.5%

0.5%

New York City

0.8%

0.9%

0.7%

North Country

0.3%

0.0%

0.8%

Southern Tier

0.4%

0.5%

0.3%

Western New York

1.9%

1.0%

1.5%

 

The Governor also confirmed 576 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 441,154 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,846

6

Allegany

92

0

Broome

1,378

4

Cattaraugus

234

1

Cayuga

185

1

Chautauqua

478

1

Chemung

214

3

Chenango

240

1

Clinton

152

0

Columbia

576

0

Cortland

103

0

Delaware

125

0

Dutchess

4,956

12

Erie

10,394

48

Essex

149

0

Franklin

59

0

Fulton

312

0

Genesee

304

1

Greene

316

0

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

308

0

Jefferson

156

0

Lewis

50

1

Livingston

190

1

Madison

475

0

Monroe

5,615

13

Montgomery

215

0

Nassau

45,372

78

Niagara

1,663

4

NYC

236,647

213

Oneida

2,316

7

Onondaga

4,012

10

Ontario

421

8

Orange

11,552

17

Orleans

317

0

Oswego

331

0

Otsego

291

3

Putnam

1,541

2

Rensselaer

866

1

Rockland

14,459

20

Saratoga

911

11

Schenectady

1,324

2

Schoharie

73

0

Schuyler

29

0

Seneca

102

0

St. Lawrence

301

4

Steuben

325

2

Suffolk

45,411

55

Sullivan

1,544

0

Tioga

217

1

Tompkins

346

2

Ulster

2,203

0

Warren

331

0

Washington

272

1

Wayne

297

1

Westchester

37,355

41

Wyoming

127

0

Yates

62

0

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,370. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Dutchess

1

Erie

1

Kings

1

