Pipe Replacement Project on Shumway Hill Road in Charleston Township Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 3011 (Shumway Hill Road) will be closed between Route 3009 (Antrim Road) and T-413 (Caulkins Road) next week in Charleston Township, Tioga County for a pipe replacement project.

On Tuesday, September 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace a large pipe, beginning at 8:00 AM. A detour using Route 3009 (Round Top Road) and Route 6 will be in place.

This project is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

