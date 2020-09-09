PennDOT to Begin Route 282 (Creek Road) Bridge Replacement in East Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, September 21 on a project to replace the bridge carrying Route 282 (Creek Road) over a branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County.

Built in 1923, the current bridge will be replaced with a new box culvert structure. The bridge currently carries an average of 2,437 vehicles a day.

Due to the nature of construction, Route 282 (Creek Road) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Dowlin Forge Road and Dorlan Mill Road beginning Monday, September 21, through the completion of the project scheduled for late November.

During the bridge closure, Creek Road motorists will be directed to use Dowlin Forge Road, Rock Raymond Road, Hopewell Road and Corner Ketch Lyndell Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Bicyclists who utilize PA Bike Route L on this stretch of Route 282 (Creek Road) will be directed to use the Struble Trail, a paved multi-use trail that runs parallel to Route 282 along the other side of the Brandywine Creek. Bicyclists traveling eastbound on Route 282 may access the trail at the Dorlan Mill Road intersection and enter at the Marsh Creek Trail Head. Those traveling westbound Route 282 may enter Struble Trail off Dowlin Forge Road.

This structure is one of seven bridges under a $5 million project to repair or replace poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Other bridges completed under this project include:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County; and

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County.

The other structures in this bridge improvement project include the following:

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County;

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County;

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #