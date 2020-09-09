Chicago IT Consulting Firm Opens New Location in “Mexico's Silicon Valley”

Aptude Consulting Inc is opening its latest Mexico based location in what is believed to be the next "Silicon Valley”.

LISLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, IL - September 9, 2020 -Aptude Consulting Inc is opening its latest Mexico based location in what is believed to be the next “Silicon Valley”. Situated in the state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico is the second most populated city in Mexico and renowned for its success in software development.As a city, Guadalajara boasts:● Over 600 high tech companies, including multinational organizations like Intel● Over 78,000 IT professionals, with more added each year to support the growing technology sector● Over 40 years of international IT investment and growthAptude’s latest location allows the organization, which is already strong in nearshore data science, Python, and full stack development to US organizations, to continue its objective of hiring the most talented IT professionals for their clients. Aptude’s clients demand strong, highly skilled technicians who can deliver superior code and ITIL-based application support. This location augments the existing Python Center of Excellence located in Mexico City.Aptude also has locations in Chicago, Atlanta, Malaysia, and India and serves ecommerce clients such as Ghiradelli and Lindt, education organizations such as the University of Georgia, and trucking and logistics companies such as Schneider National.###About AptudeAptude Consulting Inc is an IT consulting firm specializing in outsourced resources in data science, big data, Python, full stack development, and ITIL ITSM. Unlike staffing firms, Aptude has a proven “AptudeFlex” agile resourcing model that dynamically scales as project needs wax and wane, creating a truly supportive and competitive option for Aptude clients. Learn more about how Aptude can help at aptude.com.