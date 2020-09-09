Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 9 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,315,073), deaths (31,725), and recoveries (1,051,750) by region:
Central (55,525 cases; 1,050 deaths; 47,808 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,736; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,045; 79; 927), Congo (4,891; 83; 3,887), DRC (10,292; 260; 9,501), Equatorial Guinea (4,985; 83; 4,454), Gabon (8,608; 53; 7,533), Sao Tome & Principe (898; 15; 859)
Eastern (146,851; 2,906; 80,099): Comoros (456; 7; 415), Djibouti (5,388; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (341; 0; 295), Ethiopia (60,784; 949; 22,677), Kenya (35,460; 607; 21,557), Madagascar (15,520; 206; 14,243), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,439; 20; 2,307), Seychelles (137; 0; 127), Somalia (3,371; 97; 2,738), South Sudan (2,552; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,437; 833; 6,730), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,101; 46; 1,876)
Northern (255,366; 9,125; 180,557): Algeria (46,364; 1,556; 32,745), Egypt (100,228; 5,560; 79,886), Libya (20,462; 324; 2,329), Mauritania (7,149; 160; 6,476), Morocco (75,721; 1,427; 57,239), Tunisia (5,417; 96; 1,862), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20)
Southern (691,429; 16,160; 602,338): Angola (3,033; 124; 1,215), Botswana (2,002; 8; 493), Eswatini (4,904; 96; 4,059), Lesotho (1,164; 31; 568), Malawi (5,630; 176; 3,603), Mozambique (4,647; 28; 2,715), Namibia (9,108; 93; 4,640), South Africa (640,441; 15,086; 567,729), Zambia (13,112; 300; 11,839), Zimbabwe (7,388; 218; 5,477)
Western (165,902, 2,484; 140,948): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,466; 56; 1,113), Cape Verde (4,400; 42; 3,851), Cote d'Ivoire (18,778; 119; 17,688), Gambia (3,275; 99; 1,424), Ghana (45,188; 283; 44,042), Guinea (9,848; 63; 9,009), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,313; 82; 1,195), Mali (2,882; 127; 2,258), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,099), Nigeria (55,456; 1,067; 43,334), Senegal (14,102; 293; 10,176), Sierra Leone (2,064; 72; 1,613), Togo (1,513; 34; 1,127)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).