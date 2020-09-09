MDC, partners offer deer hunting clinic for youth with terminal, chronic illnesses

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen (MDS) and the Outdoor Dream Foundation (ODF), will offer a unique opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illnesses to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored deer hunt this fall in northeast Missouri.

“This event will connect kids and families suffering from chronic or terminal illness with the outdoors,” said ODF CEO Brad Jones. “The Outdoor Dream Foundation grants adventures to children and youth who face some of life’s toughest challenges.”

The clinic will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville. Participants will learn about deer biology and habitat, hunting safety and shooting skills, ammunition and firearm selection, methods, and regulations. Participants will have time to go fishing and other activities around deer camp. Over the weekend, youth will head afield for a mentored deer hunt.

MDC and partners will provide meals, track chairs for those with mobility impairments, all necessary equipment and staff to assist.

“MDC and Missouri Disabled Sportsmen are proud to partner with the Outdoor Dream Foundation in these efforts,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “MDC and our partners wish to ensure that everyone gets opportunities to enjoy nature.”

Space is limited for this clinic and participants must apply by Oct. 23 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174115.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. To ensure public safety, all participants must practice physical distancing and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining six-foot distancing is not possible.

For more information about this event, contact Garver at (660) 785-2420 or Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.