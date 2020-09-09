Japonesque, a Topspin Consumer Partners Portfolio Company, Makes Investment in MakeUp Eraser

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japonesque, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company, is pleased to announce its investment in MakeUp Eraser, a leading developer and marketer of sustainable makeup removing products and beauty accessories. Since its founding in 2013, MakeUp Eraser has dedicated itself to providing a more sustainable method of removing makeup, creating a leading makeup remover cloth and other makeup removal products that are both safe for the environment and extremely effective.



Lexi McCarthy, Founder of MakeUp Eraser, stated, “Since starting MakeUp Eraser in 2013, we have helped redefine the makeup removal industry to be more sustainable and eco-friendly. This mission has resonated with our core customer and has brought us great success over the past seven years. Looking forward, we are thrilled to work with Japonesque and Topspin to accelerate our mission and expand MakeUp Eraser across the U.S. and internationally. Their beauty expertise and network are unmatched and will be crucial in achieving our lofty goals for the coming years.”



“We’re excited to add the MakeUp Eraser brand to the Japonesque family,” says Rich Conti, CEO of Japonesque. “The MakeUp Eraser business, along with the new products in development, are highly compatible with Japonesque’s strategy of offering consumers innovative tools and accessories that elevate their beauty routines. We are eager to partner with Lexi and the MakeUp Eraser team and look forward to the productive partnership ahead.”



Stephen Parks, Partner at Topspin Consumer Partners, added, “The combination of MakeUp Eraser’s emerging brand with Japonesque’s professional heritage fits both our strategic and financial goals. This transaction is yet another example of the collaborative work performed by both our management teams and Topspin to build better, stronger brands. We wholeheartedly welcome Lexi and her team to the Japonesque family.”



About Japonesque



Japonesque is a developer and marketer of innovative beauty implements and makeup brushes under the Japonesque brand. Inspired by Japanese makeup artists in Kabuki theater, the Company’s mission is to inspire consumers to ‘Create Beauty’ by delivering products of superior performance and quality at an attractive price point. Topspin Consumer Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in fast-growing consumer businesses, invested in Japonesque in September 2019 and has worked closely in partnership with the Japonesque team to expand the business.



To learn more about Japonesque, please visit www.japonesque.com.



About MakeUp Eraser



MakeUp Eraser is a developer and marketer of sustainable makeup removing products and beauty accessories through the MakeUp Eraser brand. The Company prides itself on its sustainable, eco-friendly approach to makeup removal and makeup wipes, which is the third most wasteful product on the planet. Headquartered in Glendale, Arizona and founded by Lexi McCarthy, MakeUp Eraser’s products can be found on www.makeuperaser.com, Amazon and in leading retail outlets across the United States.



To learn more about MakeUp Eraser, please visit www.makeuperaser.com.



About Topspin Consumer Partners



Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, pet, and juvenile products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.



