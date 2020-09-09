Cedrick Peynaud Looks to Defend IBF European Welterweight Title against Ekow Essuman Saturday
The Living Fuel-sponsored champion will face a tough test in undefeated EssumanORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedrick Peynaud will put his IBF European welterweight boxing championship belt on the line against undefeated challenger Ekow Essuman Saturday, September 12 at BT Sport Studios in London. This will be the first title defense for Peynaud who won the championship last November.
Peynaud is looking forward to the challenge and is being helped along the way by the superfood nutrition company Living Fuel. Peynaud uses several of Living Fuel’s premium-quality sports performance products in his training as well as the company’s signature Super Meals for his everyday nutrition.
"I’ve been working hard daily since I was little kid to make theses dreams of mine to become true,” Peynaud said. "Living Fuel has helped me a lot during my preparation. Their sports line (InSportRecovery® LivingProtein®, SuperEssentials® Omegas and SuperEssentials® Aminos) gives me energy and helps me recover quickly after some very intense training sessions."
Peynaud, from Paris, France, was undefeated as a professional kickboxer. He won the ISKA Kickboxing, Full Contact and K-1 kickboxing championships before making the switch to boxing full-time in 2018. He has eight professional wins to his credit, including four by knockout. He defeated Romain Nemery to claim the vacant IBF European welterweight title in Luxembourg in 2019.
Essuman is from Britain and has held the English welterweight title since 2018. He comes into the fight with a 13-0 record and five of his fights have ended in knockout. He won by TKO last time out to retain his English title against previously undefeated (10-0) Curtis Felix, Jr.
The Peynaud vs. Essuman title bout will be the main event of a four-fight card that will be televised by BT Sport.

