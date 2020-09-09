Commission Issues Request for Proposals for Standard Offer Service for Customers of CMP and Versant Power

September 9, 2020

Hallowell, Maine - September 9, 2020 The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) has issued a Request for Proposals for retail electricity standard offer service for all customer classes in the territories of Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power-Bangor Hydro District (BHD), as well as for large commercial/industrial customer class of Versant Power-Maine Public District (MPD). The other customer classes of Versant Power-MPD are served under a multi-year arrangement that was approved last year.

The Commission is seeking proposals for a term of service of one year beginning January 1, 2021. Initial proposals are due on October 7, 2020. CMP and Versant Power are electric transmission and distribution utilities serving customers throughout Maine. Total electricity sales to their customers are approximately 11 million megawatt hours annually, of which about 52% currently receives standard offer service. The RFP and related materials are available on the MPUC website at: http://www.maine.gov/mpuc/electricity/rfps/so_solicitations.shtml

"Standard offer supply is a significant portion of customers' electricity bills. We look forward to seeing competitive proposals that will keep overall rates as low as possible," Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II said. Chairman Bartlett noted, further, that standard offer prices have been 18-20% lower this year compared to last year reflecting electricity supply and demand conditions in New England and their impact on wholesale energy markets.

The new standard offer prices that result from this RFP process will be announced later this year.

Contact: Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director, (207) 287-3831 or Email: harry.Lanphear@Maine.gov