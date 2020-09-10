Blue Raven Solar Declared a 2020 Top Company Winner in Colorado
ColoradoBiz announced Blue Raven Solar as a winner in its 33rd annual Top Company Awards in its September-October issue
We are grateful to Colorado for being forward-thinking and we look forward to helping more Coloradans save money and impact the planet positively.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoradoBiz Magazine named Blue Raven Solar as a winner in its 33rd annual Top Company awards. The annual awards program recognizes outstanding businesses headquartered in Colorado or with significant presence in the state.
Entrants were judged on three criteria: outstanding achievement, financial performance, and community involvement. The Top Company judging panel is made up of editorial staff from the magazine and representatives from the business community.
“Colorado really believes in solar energy and is setting a good example for the rest of the country,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “We are grateful to Colorado for being forward-thinking and we look forward to helping more Coloradans save money and impact the planet positively.”
Since arriving in Colorado in 2016, the Utah-based residential solar company has helped thousands of Colorado homeowners make the switch to renewable energy. With over 150 team members in the state, Blue Raven Solar is committed to making Colorado a great place to live and work.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.
“The Top Company Awards program is widely viewed as the most competitive business award of its kind,” ColoradoBiz Publisher Sylvia Harmon said. “In this year of unprecedented challenges, it’s especially gratifying to recognize companies and organizations that managed to maintain—and in some cases even elevate—their level of performance.”
To learn more about the Top Company awards and to see a full list of 2020 winners, visit www.coloradobiz.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
