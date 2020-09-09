Twelve Companies Selected to Participate in Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program

RICHMOND—The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) today announced the acceptance of 12 companies into its two-year Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. The VALET program assists companies in the Commonwealth that are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. To participate, each business must meet both quantitative and qualitative selection criteria, and participating firms are chosen based on their dedication to growing export sales. To date, 359 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the VALET program.

The companies joining the VALET program include:

Allied Brass (Louisa County)

American Aerospace Technologies, Inc. (Loudoun County)

ENSCO National Security Solutions (Fairfax County)

Federal Pacific (City of Bristol)

McAirlaid's (Franklin County)

Morooka America, LLC (Hanover County)

PaneraTech (Fairfax County)

Patriot3 (Spotsylvania County)

Phoenix Group (City of Chesapeake)

Phoenix Integration (Montgomery County)

Titan (Loudoun County)

TMEIC Corporation (Roanoke County)

“VEDP is committed to working with Virginia businesses to expand their international sales, thereby increasing trade and trade-related jobs in the Commonwealth, and we welcome these companies into the VALET program,” said VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret. “During this time when businesses need growth opportunities more than ever, we are proud to have a proven program like VALET available to propel Virginia exporters to compete in the global marketplace.”

Currently, the VALET program has 45 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet the companies’ international business goals. These private sector service providers contribute essential expertise to assist companies in executing export plans and include attorneys, web designers, bankers, translators, accountants, and freight forwarders.

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $36 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace, and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.

For more information on the VALET Program, visit http://exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants/.