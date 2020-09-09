Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, One Medical Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center , one of the nation’s top-ranked academic health centers, and One Medical , a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will partner to deliver seamless coordinated care in Columbus and the central Ohio region.



The partnership will provide central Ohio residents access to One Medical’s modernized primary care model, which supports seamless access to Ohio State’s network of highly ranked specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals. One Medical’s membership-based model combines 24/7 on-demand access to telehealth services, paired with convenient in-person care. In addition to a direct-to-consumer membership, more than 7,000 employers have sponsored memberships on behalf of their workforce. Together, the two organizations will aim to achieve greater clinical integration and deliver exceptional value to consumers and employers.

“As an academic health center, we are focused on transforming from a health system to a comprehensive health platform that provides innovative care and delivers unparalleled experiences for all those who look to us for care across Ohio and nationally,” said Dr. Hal Paz , executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “This partnership is an important next step in continuing to expand Ohio State’s outpatient care strategy to meet the needs of the communities we serve by building on our exceptional primary care offerings, increasing access to digital healthcare solutions and improving access to services that are essential to better health.”

The Columbus, Ohio region is One Medical’s 16th planned market entry, following its entry into Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California this year and in addition to its anticipated entry into Austin, Texas, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and eastern Wisconsin.

"In partnership with the outstanding team at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we are delighted to help deliver the absolute best in modernized coordinated care,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. "Together we are committed to delivering a premier care experience, better health outcomes, and higher levels of value to employers and consumers in central Ohio.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

One of the nation’s leading academic health centers, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, offers health care services in virtually every specialty and subspecialty in medicine. Thousands of patients come to us each month for treatments and services they can’t find anywhere else. Providing access to health care information is central to our research, education and patient care mission. At Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving health in Ohio and across the world through innovation in research, education and patient care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about One Medical and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to One Medical. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause One Medical’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: timing of office openings and commencement of operations in Columbus and the central Ohio region; One Medical’s relationships and collaborations with its health network partners and enterprise clients; One Medical’s ability to deliver seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings; One Medical’s ability to achieve an exceptional care experience with reduced administrative burdens and costs with its partners; and One Medical’s ability to digitally and clinically integrate with its partners. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, One Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by One Medical’s forward-looking statements will be included in the reports One Medical will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of One Medical’s website at investor.onemedical.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

