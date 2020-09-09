Dr. Christopher Bingham is the First Periodontist in Austin TX to Use Surgical Robotics When Placing Dental Implants

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2000 more than 6 million robotic-assisted surgeries have taken place across multiple medical specialties including Cardiovascular, Neurology, and Orthopedics. But surgical robotics have only recently been available to dentists. Dr. Christopher Bingham of Council Oaks Perio is the first Periodontist in Austin Texas to be certified to use the Yomi® Surgical Robotics System to place dental implants.



Successfully placing dental implants requires careful pre-operative planning and a high degree of accuracy and precision. Surgical robotic technology helps doctors to achieve these objectives. Dr. Bingham is one of only 50 doctors in the USA who are certified to use the Yomi® Robot which is the first and only FDA cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. The Yomi Robot is an assistive surgical technology that offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology to precisely and accurately place dental implants. Dr. Bingham is always in complete control of the surgery. Yomi provides Dr. Bingham computerized navigation to assist in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. Yomi also enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster recovery and less pain for the patient.

“I chose to become certified in Yomi Dental Robotics because I believe that robotic surgery will become the standard of care in dental implantology just as it has in many other medical specialties. I am excited that Council Oaks Perio is the first dental practice in Austin TX to place Implants using this exciting technology”, said Dr. Christopher Bingham.

Dr. Bingham is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Richard J. Lazzara Implant Fellowship and a Straumann a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. He is a member of American Academy of Periodontology, Academy of Osseointegration, American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, and the Capital Area Dental Society. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University in 1998. He completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois in 2005 followed by the completion of a General Practice Residency at the Rush University Medical Center in 2006. He then practiced as a general dentist for 2 years before entering Georgia Health Sciences University (formally Medical College of Georgia) in Augusta, where he earned a Certificate in Periodontics and a Master of Science in Oral Biology in 2011.

About Yomi

Yomi® is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. Yomi is a computerized navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants. The system offers precise and accurate physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill in position, orientation, and depth. The assistive technology provides the surgeon with complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site. Yomi can be used for flapless dental implant procedures, which is a type of minimally invasive surgical approach. A minimally invasive flapless surgical approach has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. The Yomi Robotics system has been used to place over 2000 dental implants across the United States.

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com.

