New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Thursday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.
Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.
|WHO:
|New York State Committee on Open Government
|WHAT:
|Meeting of the Committee
|WHEN:
|Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
WebEx Information
------------------------------------------------------- Mobile Devices -------------------------------------------------------
https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mab2c9c7a2c75288e131cc552817e21a8
Password: 2tqPG5gSBu8
------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information -------------------------------------------------------
Local: 1-518-549-0500
Access code: 171 273 1671
###