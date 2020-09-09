Tea 2020 Global Market Key Players – Starbucks, Kusmi Tea, Associated British Foods - Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Tea Market 2020

Tea is globally the most popular beverage obtained from Camellia sinensis plant leaves. It is known to be originated in China, and is majorly grown in four countries, China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. It offers various health benefits owing to presence of polyphenols working as antioxidants, vitamins, trace minerals, and different amino acids resulting in stronger immunity, lower cholesterol, increased metabolism, prevention of cancer, and more. In addition, presence of small amount of caffeine makes tea a mild stimulant preventing fatigue.

The global Tea market is valued at 44000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

Key Market Players

The top players covered in Tea market are:

Starbucks

Kusmi Tea

Associated British Foods

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Unilever

...

Segment Study

The assessment of the Tea market in segment can promote the expansion of the market across the review period. Different parameters used for the analysis of the Tea market can be application and other types of parameters are offered in the report. The exhaustive assessment of the market is offered here in the exclusive report. These reputed enterprises of the Tea market are enlisted in the report that are determined by their place of origin and contribution.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Fruit/Herbal Tea

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Overview

It is noted that a chain of events has created considerable impact the market. There are critical forces that are observed to alter the dynamics the market. In-depth assessment of the Tea market is observed to play considerable role that are recorded as valuable insights in form of factors for the market. The comprehensive study by potential analysts can provide aid to investors in the making of rational and well-informed choice.

Regional Analysis

There are key geographies across which the analysis of the Tea market is done. North America, APAC, and EU are these key regions. The pace of expansion of the market across these areas is elaborate in the report. There are multiple causes that are observed cause alteration in the expansion of the market across different regions and these causes are explained in detail. Demographics causes for the expansion of the market in these areas are estimated by our researchers.

