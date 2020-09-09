MnDOT seeks public input on proposed improvements to Hwy 60 in Lake Crystal (Sept. 8, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for Hwy 60 in Lake Crystal. The public is invited to view the concepts and complete a survey by visiting the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60lakecrystal. The survey is live through Sept. 21.

With input from the city of Lake Crystal, local residents and businesses, and other project stakeholders, MnDOT evaluated the corridor, developed design concepts, and will arrive at a preliminary layout for a future Highway 60 roadway project.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

