Highway 30 reduced to one lane east of Currie Sept. 14-24 (Sept. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Highway 30 will be reduced to one lane east of Currie beginning Monday, Sept. 14. MnDOT crews will be making concrete deck repairs on the bridge over the Des Moines River. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 24.

A portable traffic signal will be in operation, allowing vehicles to pass through the work zone one-direction at a time. A 12-foot width limit will be in effect.

Watch for orange cones on this project

MnDOT asks travelers to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions while driving
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

