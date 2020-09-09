Highway 30 reduced to one lane east of Currie Sept. 14-24 (Sept. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Highway 30 will be reduced to one lane east of Currie beginning Monday, Sept. 14. MnDOT crews will be making concrete deck repairs on the bridge over the Des Moines River. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 24.

A portable traffic signal will be in operation, allowing vehicles to pass through the work zone one-direction at a time. A 12-foot width limit will be in effect.

Watch for orange cones on this project

MnDOT asks travelers to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions while driving

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

