2020-09-08 12:28:27.527 Marthasville Scratchers Player Wins $50,000 Prize

Wayne Collins of Marthasville recently won a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Money” Scratchers ticket purchased at Moser’s Foods, 1035 Armory Road, in Warrenton.

“I was waiting for my grandson at football practice,” Collins explained. “I was sitting in the car and I started scratching it off.”

Collins scratched off all of his numbers on the ticket and noticed that there were several repeating numbers. Before scratching the prizes, he uncovered his winning numbers and saw that they each matched a number below. Then he began uncovering the prize amounts.

“It started coming up $1,000, $2,000, $3,000,” he said. “I scratched it all off, then used the app and it said ‘$50,000.’”

The official Missouri Lottery mobile app can be used to scan tickets to see if they are winners, to enter tickets into a My Lottery Players Club account for second-chance and other promotions, to see unclaimed prizes for Scratchers Games, to view current jackpots for Draw Games and more.

Millionaire Money” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $22 million worth of unclaimed prizes, including a $1 million top prize and four additional $50,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in compliance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

