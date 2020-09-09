Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,606 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Becerra Joins Lawsuit to Block BLM from Offering Fossil Fuel Industries Excessive Drilling Rights in Protected Alaskan Wildlife Refuge

SACRAMENTO – Attorney General Xavier Becerra today joined a multistate lawsuit, led by Washington and Massachusetts, challenging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to lease more than one million acres of the protected Coastal Plain, the ecological heart of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In the lawsuit, the coalition of 15 attorneys general assert that excessive development of the Coastal Plain would significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions and disrupt local wildlife, including countless birds that migrate between the Coastal Plain and California every year. As mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, BLM must hold one lease sale of 400,000 acres on the Coastal Plain within four years, and another in seven years. However, BLM’s plan would offer more than 1.5 million acres for sale, far more than required by the statute, and grant the fossil fuel industry a larger-than-mandated foothold on the Coastal Plain. 

“The fact that Congress has opened up one of the last true pristine wilderness areas in the U.S. to exploitation by the fossil fuel industry doesn’t mean we can’t act to minimize the myriad harms this action will cause,” said Attorney General Becerra. “BLM has a duty to weigh the full range of alternatives and take into consideration that the Coastal Plain is valuable for more than just its oil. This isn’t the Wild, Wild West, and we won’t let BLM behave as if it doesn’t know the law.”

The development of the Coastal Plain’s oil and gas resources would result in significant greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, expanding oil and gas development on this protected land threatens a number of iconic species supported by the Coastal Plain, including polar bears, wolves, eagles, migratory birds from all seven continents, and a herd of 200,000 Porcupine caribou. Any development of the Coastal Plain region will carry significant repercussions, including direct impacts on the region’s wildlife and water resources and indirect global climate-change impacts caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The coalition asserts that in complying with its statutory obligations, BLM must also comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by fully evaluating these environmental impacts and considering appropriate alternatives that minimize the scope of and damage to the impacted area and include conditions in the lease terms to mitigate these environmental impacts. In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argue that BLM’s actions fail to comply with NEPA and violate the Administrative Procedure Act, the National Wildlife Refuge Administration Act, and other statutes.

In filing the lawsuit, Attorney General Becerra joins the states of Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.  

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

You just read:

Attorney General Becerra Joins Lawsuit to Block BLM from Offering Fossil Fuel Industries Excessive Drilling Rights in Protected Alaskan Wildlife Refuge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.